I could of course wrap myself up in my special TV Critic’s Smug Blanket (unavailable from all good retailers) because I’d seen the episode well in advance, that’s the way it works. But it did my old, world-weary heart good just to know that people were prepared to do this for a TV series that would eventually be free to everyone when it was broadcast in the not-too-distant future.

But then I’m always delighted by a mass engagement with a television drama because it means that “old-fashioned” ways of watching television – most of us, at the same time – will die slowly and die hard. I’m sure a huge part of the devotion shown to Sherlock by audiences, and not just the ones who sleep on pavements, is sharing the joys of viewing in the same room and contemporaneously on social networking sites. It wouldn’t be much fun if we all watched when we felt like it – discussions would fizzle and die. So I don’t believe on-demand, watch-when-you-feel-like-it services like Netflix will kill off the democracy of regular, scheduled viewing. We still enjoy that community spirit of watching something special together (see also Broadchurch and Downton Abbey). Television can still foster enormous levels of excitement – chatter about Sherlock before it began pulsated with a real thrill of anticipation. And when he bows out for another long break after Sunday’s episode, we’ll all be bereft at once.

The very fact that Sherlock has become so adored by enormous numbers of people across all age ranges is heartening for everyone in television, both those who work in it and those who watch and love it. That it’s taken on a life of its own to be embraced globally, that Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s great, great character should be re-imagined so wittily, should make us all feel rather proud.

