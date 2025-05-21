Season 7 originally premiered in the US back in January of this year, so UK fans have been waiting patiently to see what's happening with John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), LAPD's oldest rookie officer.

Fillion returns to helm the series alongside the likes of Alyssa Diaz, Richard T Jones, Mekia Cox and Eric Winter.

One person who won't be back for season 7 is Aaron Thorsen star Tru Valentino, who departed the show following the end of season 6.

Nathan Fillion in The Rookie. Foxburg Financing 2, LLC and ABC Signature

While Valentino hasn't explained the reason for his departure, the actor did leave open the door of possibility around a guest appearance, teasing: "You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"

Showrunner Alexi Hawley previously spoke with TVLine about what's in store for the new season. Season 6 saw Nolan and Bailey start to think about beginning their family via adoption, with Bailey’s ex-husband Jason also breaking out of prison with Oscar.

Hawley said of Nolan in season 7: "He’s feeling very pressured, because Jason is out there, as is Oscar, but Jason is more of the existential threat to Nolan’s family.

"We come in with that sense of, 'We have to catch this guy before he comes for my wife and myself,' only to – spoiler! – get thwarted by the fact that they have bad information."

New episodes are still airing in the US, so thankfully there are no finale spoilers to avoid just yet, but we do know that the seventh season will feature an especially dark episode.

Lisseth Chavez, who plays Officer Selena Juarez, was asked if there was a particular episode that she was excited for fans to see, telling ScreenRant: "There is, but it's a little bit on the darker side. I am excited.

"I'm excited to see how everything got put together. I don't know what I can say. I don't even remember the episode number. But I am excited for a specific episode. It is a little bit more on the darker side."

The Rookie will air on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK on Tuesday 3rd June at 9pm.

