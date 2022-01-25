The Rising trailer teases intriguing supernatural crime thriller

The series, which is penned by The Pact's Pete McTighe and The Last Kingdom's Charlotte Wolf, follows a woman who mysteriously dies but comes back to life and takes the investigation into her death into her own hands.

Upcoming supernatural drama The Rising looks like it could be one of the most intriguing new shows of 2022 – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the Sky Original.

If that description has already whetted your appetite, then the new trailer should only increase that excitement further.

It begins with the main character Neve (played by Danish actor Clara Rugaard) emerging from a lake before we hear her mother inform a police officer "My daughter hasn't come home. Her name is Neve Kelly."

Neve makes her way home but it soon becomes clear that no one can see her – despite her screaming "I'm right here" and attempting to gain attention by smashing a flask on the floor.

It appears to quickly dawn on Neve that she is dead, and as a search for her body commences she urges them to "come find me".

We then hear a voiceover in which she provides details of her death, explaining: "Someone drugged me and strangled me with a belt," but adding: "There's so much I don't remember."

We also see various other characters aiming to help with the investigation – one woman claims that she wants justice and had previously lied on a statement, while a man declares: "I remembered something about the night of the fight."

Towards the end of the trailer, Neve says: "I'm not going away, not till I figure out who did this to me. I won't be somebody's victim."

You can watch the trailer in full below.

Shy's official synopsis for the show reads: "Neve Kelly is dead. Understandably, she’s scared and confused by this new (non) existence, but moreover, when she realises she has been murdered, she’s furious.

"Determined to find her killer and get justice, she takes advantage of her new supernatural abilities to go where the police can’t and investigate her own death. In doing so, she uncovers deeply buried secrets and is forced to re-examine everything about her life and the people she cared about."

The cast for the series also includes Solly McLeod (Boxing Day) as Neve's long-standing boyfriend Joseph and newcomer Nenda Neururer as his enigmatic cousin Alex.

Meanwhile Neve's estranged father Tom is played by Matthew McNulty (Deadwater Fell), Emily Taaffe (Ripper Street) stars as her mother Maria, Alex Lanipekun (Domina) is her step-father Daniel and Robyn Cara (Ackley Bridge) and Cameron Howitt (The Long Call) play step-siblings Katie and Max.

All episodes of The Rising – which is the first series to be produced entirely in-house by Sky Studios – will launch on Sky Max on Friday 11th March 2022.

The Rising is coming to Sky Max on 11th March, and will also be available on NOW. You can find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here.

