Suffice to say, it will take even a seasoned detective like Cordelia quite some time to comb through every detail and interrogate every attendee – but she remains determined to identify the culprit.

Although the zany murder-mystery plot at the centre of The Residence is (unsurprisingly) fictional, viewers may be interested to learn that the Netflix series is actually loosely based on a factual book.

How does that work? Read on for your guide to the true inspiration behind The Residence.

Is The Residence based on a true story?

(L-R) Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney, Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher in The Residence. Erin Simkin/Netflix

The Residence is not based on a true story, but it was inspired by a factual book that explains the history and day-to-day operation of the White House.

Written by journalist and author Kate Andersen Brower, The Residence offers insight into life inside the White House for the institution's staff, including "stories of 50 years, 10 administrations, and countless crises large and small".

The synopsis explains: "Drawing on hundreds of hours of interviews with butlers, maids, chefs, florists, doormen, engineers, and others, [The Residence] offers a group portrait of the dedicated professionals who... cater to every need the first couple may have, however sublime or, on occasion, ridiculous."

The rights to the book were acquired by Netflix and producer Shonda Rhimes for development into a streaming series, with screenwriter Paul William Davies using the factual material as a launchpad for the fictional comedy-drama we know today.

The Residence co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Jasmine Haney in the series, admitted that she "had no clue what a Chief Usher was [or] an Assistant Usher" until she began working on the show and learning from Brower's book.

Watson continued: "What a big responsibility it is! That person runs the entire household residence and makes sure everybody is taken care of, makes sure the house runs the way that it should. It's this really prestigious role in the White House."

While the storyline is entirely imagined, This is Us alum Watson believes that there is still an informative element to The Residence on Netflix, which should open people's eyes to just how elaborate the operation is.

"I think it's going to be a huge education for people," she added. "We don't think of the people who make [the White House] run… that's not where our focus is. So I think it's really exciting to get a look at other levels of the White House.

"There's so much trivia to be had and so much for people to learn."

