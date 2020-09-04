Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. When is The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix?

When is The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix?

New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy plays a chess prodigy battling drug addiction.

The Queens Gambit

Published:

Anya Taylor-Joy, whom we recently saw as the prim Jane Austen heroine in the film EMMA., takes on a very different period drama role in the upcoming Netflix limited series The Queen’s Gambit.

Advertisement

Taylor-Joy plays an orphaned chess prodigy who grows up to challenge the male-dominated world of competitive chess – all while struggling with a drug addiction.

If you’re wondering whether to watch the series, check out RadioTimes.com‘s The Queen’s Gambit review.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.

When is The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix?

The seven-part series The Queen’s Gambit premieres 23rd October 2020 on Netflix.

What is The Queen’s Gambit about?

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series is created by Academy Award-nominee Scott Frank.

The show follows Beth Harmon, who grows up in a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s and develops an “astonishing talent for chess,” according to the Netflix synopsis.

However, while at the orphanage Beth also develops an addiction to the tranquillisers used to sedate the orphans – and addiction that will follow her into adulthood.

Skilled and glamorous, the older Beth is “haunted” but still “determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess”.

For more on the series, you can read our guide to The Queen’s Gambit true story.

Who is in the cast of The Queen’s Gambit?

Alongside Anya Taylor-Joy (EMMA., Split) in the lead role as Beth Harmon, The Queen’s Gambit cast also includes the likes of Game of Thrones star Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marielle Heller, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Bill Camp.

The Queen’s Gambit trailer

You can watch a first-look teaser for The Queen’s Gambit below – the trailer first dropped on 27th August.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Queen's Gambit

Des David Tennant
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Tala Originals Round Cake Tins Set of 3 + Tala Circular Folding Cooling Rack, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Bakers will love this exclusive bundle from Tala!

You’ll achieve the perfect bake every time with these nifty kitchen utensils

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

13 REASONS WHY (L TO R) BRANDON FLYNN as JUSTIN FOLEY, DYLAN MINNETTE as CLAY JENSEN, ALISHA BOE as JESSICA DAVIS and CHRISTIAN NAVARRO as TONY PADILLA in episode 408 of 13 REASONS WHY Cr. DAVID MOIR/NETFLIX © 2020

13 Reasons Why season 4 ending explained

Lady Gaga drag race

RuPaul’s Drag Race queens reveal incredible unaired Lady Gaga moment

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in Good Omens

Neil Gaiman says Good Omens season 2 is not going to happen

Xavier Dupont De Ligonnes and his son

Unsolved Mysteries boss confirms plans to update fans on breaks in cases