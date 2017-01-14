Every new teaser for the revival of Twin Peaks sends a little shiver down our spines, but this latest trailer also had us questioning – surely the population of this peculiar town must have changed from 52,201 by now?

Advertisement

Perhaps the roadside sign hasn't been changed since the early 90s. Perhaps Twin Peaks really hasn't varied in all this time. Very soon we will find out, with 'The Return' set to air in the UK at exactly the same time as the US, from 2am on Monday 22 May on Sky Atlantic.