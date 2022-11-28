During a family dinner, we learned that Liam and Connor were biological brothers, but neither were Christine's biological sons. A former colleague of her friend Kate had abandoned Liam in a squat when he was a baby, with Christine stepping in to rescue him and raise him as her own.

The Pact season 2 wrapped up its run tonight (Monday 28th November) with a highly emotional episode in which Christine's staggering secret was revealed.

But that wasn't the only revelation.

"What about the others?" Megan's husband Gethin asked Christine. "If you can lie about Liam, what about Will and Jamie and Megan?"

It emerged that Megan, Will and Jamie's respective backstories also mirrored Liam's, with Christine's attempts to convince her children otherwise rejected by the trio.

We've unpacked the ending, which you can read here, and we also had a chat with the cast about the heartrending finale, which you can read below.

"Absolutely mad," said Jordan Wilks, who played Connor and Liam. "It's jaw-dropping. Throughout the whole series, there are twists and turns that you just don't expect, and I didn't expect the ending myself. Of all the things it could have been, that wasn't the avenue I thought it would go down.

"The explanation and the intricacies were broken down and it really made sense."

Mali Ann Rees, who starred as Megan, added: "It's huge, and it's unassuming that it's Gethin who unveils all this because he's been quite quiet and stable. And they can tell immediately that she has been lying".

Wilks went on to say that he empathises with Christine "100 per cent", adding: "That want to save a person, to save a child, who wouldn't be able to relate to that? Maybe not to the extent of raising them for however many years and passing them off as your own child, but I understand her plight and her need to be like, 'I know what these kids are going to go through and if I can do anything to stop that from happening, then I will do it.'"

Rees echoed that: "I think that's what makes it more intriguing because if she'd done something wholly awful, I don't think the character would have been as complex. And as we know, the care system can be very troubling for people, and they had quite a good upbringing with Christine, although there are problems with each of them. And that feeling of being abandoned is something that has stuck with them inside, even though they don't know exactly how or why."

Rees also said that when she watched the drama herself, it "affected" her more than she thought it would, adding: "It was strange to have that outer perspective."

