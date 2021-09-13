First look at Stephen Merchant’s new drama The Outlaws

The first images of Stephen Merchant’s upcoming series The Outlaws have been released, showing its stellar cast in costume and teasing what’s to come when it arrives on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn before its Amazon Prime Video debut in the US.

Merchant writes, directs and also features in the drama, which was previously titled The Offenders. Christopher Walken is set to star, marking his first role in a British TV series. The first images released by the broadcaster show Walken as Frank, one of seven people forced to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol.

Despite serving a sentence, it appears Frank will find time to have a good time, at least judging by the second image of the Oscar-winning actor the production has released.

The six part series also stars Poldark‘s Eleanor Tomlinson as Gabby, pictured below.

Joining Merchant, Walken and Tomlinson are Rhianne Barreto (Honour, Hanna), Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, Hanna), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve), Clare Perkins (EastEnders), Jessica Gunning (Back) and Charles Babalola (Bancroft).

As the seven offenders “from different walks of life” complete their sentences together, they form “unlikely new friendships”.

“At first, they seem like archetypes we can easily pigeonhole, but gradually we see behind their façades, understand their hidden depths, and what made them the people they are today,” a statement released by the BBC and Amazon reveals.

It adds: “We are reminded that no one is all good or all bad. Everyone has a story. As their unlikely new friendships intersect with their complicated private lives, The Outlaws must unite to protect one of their own from Bristol’s most dangerous criminal gang. The show is part crime thriller, and part character study – with humour and heart.”

The Outlaws will be released on BBC One in the UK this Autumn, and later in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Nordic countries via Amazon Prime Video.

