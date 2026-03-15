❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Other Bennet Sister's Ella Bruccoleri on stepping into Austen's world and stepping away from Call the Midwife
The Other Bennet Sister star talks about stepping into a lead role for the first time, discovering Austen late, and moving on from Call the Midwife.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Sunday, 15 March 2026 at 8:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad