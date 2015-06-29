The August 30th performance will be directed by Jordan Ross and produced by Lindsey Rosin in Los Angeles, and while we have no idea as yet what songs Seth, Ryan, Marissa and Summer will be belting out, it’d be an absolute travesty if some adaptation of the series theme wasn’t used. All together now – “We’ve been on the run, driving from the sun…”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkzUDT9r8g4

Running from 2003-2007, The OC told the story of a young man (Ben McKenzie) from a tough background who moved into the wealthier society of Orange County, California, becoming part of a rich family as he navigated the classic pitfalls of adolescence.

It also starred Peter Gallagher, Tate Donovan, Alan Dale and Melinda Clarke among others, with movie stars Chris Pratt and Olivia Wilde appearing in early roles.