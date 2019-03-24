We’re talking about, of course, that psychic octopus.

The fourth episode of the new season sees Prairie/The OA cross paths with a telepathic squid even more outlandish than the football-score-predicting Paul the Octopus.

While exploring a new alternate universe, Marling’s character and new friendly private detective Karim Washington (Kingsley Ben-Adir) are called to a mysterious theatre. It’s here that Prairie is suddenly strapped to a chair in front of a live audience as a giant octopus called Old Night is unveiled behind her.

And, because this is The OA, Old Night’s tentacles burst from their tank and latch onto Prairie. This is when she learns A) the octopus is psychic, and B) she must translate what he’s thinking to the audience.

Just in case this wasn’t weird enough, the Octopus wants to tell the crowd he’s actually called Azrael, the name of the Angel of Death in certain holy texts. And that he’s going to kill Prairie for 37 seconds. Which he does before Karim beats off the squid and resuscitates her.

Suffice to say, it's a pretty weird scene. But what was the meaning of it all? Fans have absolutely no idea.

And many thought the moment was simply too weird – even for The OA.

But some have embraced Old Night as the show’s new standout star.

Yet however baffling the talking octopus scene is, we will get answers to its exact meaning – alongside all the show’s other mysteries. That’s according to Jason Isaacs, who plays Dr Hunter.

While recently sitting down with RadioTimes.com, the actor claimed “everybody will be rewarded” when the show finishes its planned five-season arc.

“There’s a very tight logic to everything [The OA showrunners Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij] do,” he said.

He added: “You’re clearly in the safe hands of people who have a puzzle, a labyrinth. They’ve got every piece in the jigsaw and they’re building it very carefully.”

In other words, Old Night will get explained eventually. Or better still, we’ll see his telepathic tentacles strike again.

The OA Part II is available to watch on Netflix now