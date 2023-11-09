Anna Torv once again stars as Helen Norville, while Sam Reid plays Dale Jennings, her co-anchor and romantic partner, with the programme examining their on and off-screen relationships.

But with fans already making their way through the six new episodes, will there be another season in future? And who from the cast is likely to return for a potential season 3?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Newsreader season 3.

Will there be The Newsreader season 3?

Anna Torv as Helen Norville in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Kelly Gardner

There will! It was confirmed earlier this year that the drama would be returning for a third season on Australian network ABC, under new head writer Christine Bartlett.

The season will once again be made up of six episodes.

When will The Newsreader season 3 be released?

Michelle Lim Davidson as Noelene Kim in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Narelle Portanier

We don't yet know just when The Newsreader season 3 will air. The second season arrived around two years after the first, with season 2 episodes airing on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer only a matter of months after they first aired in Australia.

Let's hope that season 3 will arrive quicker than season 2. If so, it could potentially be with us in around a year - towards the end of 2024.

We will keep this page updated once we have any more concrete news regarding the season 3 air date.

The Newsreader cast - who will be back for season 3?

Helen Norville (Anna Torv) and Dale Jennings (Sam Reid) in The Newsreader. BBC/2023 Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/David Cook

While a cast list for The Newsreader season 3 has yet to be confirmed, we would certainly expect that Anna Torv (Mindhunter) and Sam Reid (Interview with the Vampire) would be back as Helen and Dale, even though their characters went their separate ways in season 2.

We would also expect the rest of the supporting cast, including William McInnes and Michelle Lim Davidson, to be back too, although we will update this page once that is confirmed either way.

In the meantime, here is a list of the major cast members from season 2 who we would expect to be back for season 3:

Anna Torv as Helen Norville

Sam Reid as Dale Jennings

William McInnes as Lindsay Cunningham

Michelle Lim Davidson as Noelene Kim

Marg Downey as Evelyn Walters

Chum Ehelepola as Dennis Tibb

Robert Taylor as Geoff Walters

Stephen Peacocke as Rob Rickards

Chai Hansen as Tim Ahern

Rory Fleck Byrne as Gerry Carroll

Daniel Gillies as Charlie Tate

Philippa Northeast as Kay Walters

Is there a trailer for The Newsreader season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for The Newsreader season 3 yet, but we will keep this page updated once any new footage is released.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here now.

The Newsreader season 2 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

