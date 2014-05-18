Has your sense of humour matured?

Probably not. On the set of The Musketeers we are incredibly adolescent! I spent 20 minutes on three different occasions, hiding in Luke [Pasqualino]’s trailer, just waiting to scare him. That’s not even adolescent... it’s infantile. We also enjoyed making prank calls. I spent half an hour on the phone to Clarks pretending to be a man who couldn’t get his shoe off.

Do you enjoy your own company?

I used to pride myself at being good in my own company. I then realised I was going a bit mad overthinking things.

Who should win RT’s Audience Award?

I’ll say Doctor Who. I met Tom Baker when I was a kid, because my mum grew up with him in Kent. We bumped into him at the supermarket and she said to him, “Tom wants to be an actor.” And he said, “Oh, don’t be an actor. Be a movie star!"

British Academy Television Awards are on Sunday 18 May at 8:00pm on BBC1.

