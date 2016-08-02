The adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas novel was the BBC’s highest-rated debut drama when it began in 2014, and has maintained a loyal following ever since.

Fans took to Twitter last night to express their despair at its demise...

There were tears:

More like this

So many tears...

Okay incredibly sad that The Musketeers is now over....but that was THE perfect finale!!!!! Genuinely bawling me eyes out! — Holly Chapman (@Holztoons) August 1, 2016

Disbelief:

wait this can't be the last episode #Musketeers — DJF. (@EllaJadeFrancis) August 1, 2016

And the sadness was legit:

Back in April, Pasqualino said he was sad to see the show coming to an end, but described his Musketeers adventure as "truly an incredible experience, which will live with me forever.”

Advertisement

Us too, Pasqualino, us too.