The Musketeers ended last night and everyone on Twitter is despairing
Farewell for one and all
After three emotional series, The Musketeers came to an end last night. The good news is, they all survived to bid adieu.
In a sentimental finale, the four heroes parted ways, and Luke Pasqualino, Tom Burke, Santiago Cabrera and Howard Charles were free to ride off into the sunset one last time.
The adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas novel was the BBC’s highest-rated debut drama when it began in 2014, and has maintained a loyal following ever since.
Fans took to Twitter last night to express their despair at its demise...
There were tears:
So many tears...
Okay incredibly sad that The Musketeers is now over....but that was THE perfect finale!!!!! Genuinely bawling me eyes out!
— Holly Chapman (@Holztoons) August 1, 2016
Disbelief:
wait this can't be the last episode #Musketeers
— DJF. (@EllaJadeFrancis) August 1, 2016
And the sadness was legit:
@slunglowalan I am officially sad #Musketeers #allforoneandoneforall
— Kimberley Harvey (@Kimblecake) August 1, 2016
Back in April, Pasqualino said he was sad to see the show coming to an end, but described his Musketeers adventure as "truly an incredible experience, which will live with me forever.”
Us too, Pasqualino, us too.