Speaking in a BBC World Service video, Björnsson warns: "I have a message for Cristiano Ronaldo. I know you're playing against Iceland in the first game.

"If you dare to score against my teammates, I will find you and crush your head!"

More like this

In case you were wondering, yes this is something Björnsson has done before, and Pedro Pascal’s Oberyn Martell didn’t come very well out of it.

Advertisement

Probably best for Ronaldo to find another champion to represent him in the match. Maybe the Hound is free…