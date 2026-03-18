The fifth season of The Morning Show continues to take shape and now, it's been announced that Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams will be joining the cast in an intriguing new role.

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According to Deadline, Williams will star as Vernon, "UBN’s newest Head of News, who is known as a brash pot-stirrer with a talent for grabbing and keeping an audience."

Of course, plenty of Grey's Anatomy fans will know Williams best for his starring role in the medical drama as Jackson Avery, first being introduced to the drama in season 6 and continuing to make guest star appearances up until last year.

Williams has also had roles in Only Murders in the Building, Prime Video's Italy-set action-drama Hotel Costiera and Shifting Gears, but this new role in The Morning Show is set to see Williams in a bit more of an antagonist role, it seems.

Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery in Grey's Anatomy. ABC via Getty

While further details about his character are being kept under wraps for now, something tells us that as the latest department head at UBN, he'll likely come into a fair bit of opposition from Jennifer Aniston's Alexandra "Alex" Levy and Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson.

Last season saw the UBA-NBN merger at the forefront of the drama, as well as the ever-changing landscape of the media industry. There were deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups, as well as a very polarised America. Seeing as the series usually takes inspiration from real-world events, there's no telling what kind of angles will be explored in this fifth season. But with sensationalism and fake news continuing to be rife today, perhaps that's where Vernon will slot into proceedings.

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Williams will be joining the returning Morning Show cast which is obviously helmed by Aniston and Witherspoon, with Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm all reprising their roles. Jeff Daniels will also be one of the new faces joining season 5 as Lukas, "a self-made billionaire and founder of a well-known investment firm," according to Deadline.

On the announcement of The Morning Show's renewal (which was made ahead of season 4's release), Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV said: “The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide.

“Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy-winning drama.”

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The Morning Show seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Apple TV.

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