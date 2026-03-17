Andrew Scott has shut down the possibility of a potential second season of Ripley on Netflix.

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The eight-part series, which premiered on Netflix last year, is the latest adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr Ripley (Scott), and follows the titular character as he steps into a world of deceit, fraud and murder in 1960’s Italy.

Created by The Night Of's Steven Zaillian, the show also stars Johnny Flynn (Beast, Emma) as Dickie and Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) as Marge Sherwood.

Speaking in a recent interview (via Deadline), Scott appeared to suggest that Netflix has decided to move on from the series.

“No, that’s not going to happen now,” he said when asked whether there’d be a second season.

With a total of five books in Highsmith’s Ripley series that could be given the TV treatment, there’s been much speculation that Scott could return to star in another adaptation.

Zaillian even previously told The Wrap that he would be keen on continuing Ripley's story if there was demand for it.

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley standing and wearing a white shirt and trousers in a black and white still from Ripley. Courtesy of Netflix

"I think other ones are certainly possible," he told the publication. "We have the rights to all the books, so we could do it. I'll need a little break but yeah, I think he's a good enough character that you could do more."

While Ripley didn’t break any records upon its premiere on Netflix last year, the series did receive a decent viewership rating, amassing 16.9 million hours viewed in its first week, and 18.4 million in its second week.

The thriller also left the door open for a potential second season, as Ripley's deception was uncovered by one of his adversaries in the finale. However, following Scott’s recent comments, it looks unlikely that a second season will be getting the green light.

Ripley is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

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