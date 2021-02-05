It seems that just about every franchise under the sun is getting a reboot at the moment – and one of the slightly more surprising revivals is one for The Mighty Ducks.

A new series based on the ’90s film trilogy is making its way to streaming service Disney+ later this year, taking us back to Minnesota as we catch up on the underdog hockey team.

Read on for everything you need to know about the The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, including which major star is returning and when it will be released.

When is The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers released on Disney+?

The series will premier on the streamer on Friday 26th March 2021 – it’s not clear at this stage if all 10 episodes will arrive at once or if they will be released weekly as has been the case for other Disney+ series.

What is The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers about?

The series will catch up with the Mighty Ducks junior hockey team, which has risen above their previous underdog status to become one of the most competitive teams in its division.

The team is now very selective about who gets to play for it, with 12-year-old boy Evan kicked out for not being good enough.

And so after being persuaded by his mother, Evan sets out to form a new team – relying on support from former Ducks’ coach, Gordon Bombay – aiming to challenge the ultra-serious mentality of his former team.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers cast

Only one cast member from the original film series returns – but it’s a big one, with Emilio Estevez (The Breakfast Club) reprising his role as Gordon Bombay.

Speaking after his casting was confirmed, Estevez announced: “Once a Duck, always a Duck! And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise.

“Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

Other main cast members include former Boardwalk Empire cast member Brady Noon as Exan, and Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham as his mother Alex, while there are supporting turns from Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham and DJ Watts.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers trailer

You can get a taste of the action by watching the teaser trailer below, which follows a dejected Evan after he is kicked out the team and reintroduces us to Gordon Bombay.

This season, a new team will fly together. #TheMightyDucksGameChangers​, an Original Series, starts streaming March 26 on #DisneyPlus​. pic.twitter.com/lETFqTX1RU — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 28, 2021

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is available on Disney+ from Friday 26th March 2021.