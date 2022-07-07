The series follows Hugo, a warden who has to defends his prison when a group of armed men surround it, cut off communications and demand the release of a dangerous serial killer before they will end their assault.

Brand-new crime thriller The Longest Night, otherwise known as La noche más larga in its original Spanish language, is coming to Netflix this week and it features a cast of acclaimed actors.

Alberto Ammann (Narcos) stars as Hugo, while Luis Callejo (In from the Cold) takes on the role of Simón. Other roles are filled out by Bárbara Goenaga and José Luis García-Pérez among others.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Longest Night on Netflix.

Alberto Ammann plays Hugo

Alberto Ammann as Hugo in The Longest Night Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Hugo? Hugo is a warden who decides to defend his prison rather than give into the assailants demands to release Simón.

Where have I seen Alberto Ammann before? Ammann is perhaps best known for his role as Pacho Herrera in Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, while he has also appeared in series including Apaches and Mars.

Luis Callejo plays Simón Lago

Luis Callejo as Simón in The Longest Night Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Simón Lago? Simón is a dangerous serial killer who an armed group try to break out of the prison.

Where have I seen Luis Callejo before? Callejo appeared in Joseph Fiennes film Risen, as well as The Fury of a Patient Man, The Boat and Libertad.

Bárbara Goenaga plays Elisa

Barbara Goenaga as Elisa in The Longest Night Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Elisa? Not much is yet known about Elisa, but from the trailer for The Longest Night it appears she is an ally of Hugo who knows about Simón's past.

Where have I seen Bárbara Goenaga before? Goenaga has appeared in series such as Boundless, You Cannot Hide and Supernormal, as well as films such as Growing Up and Timecrimes.

José Luis García-Pérez plays Lennon

Who is Lennon? Not much is yet known about Lennon or his role in the series.

Where have I seen José Luis García-Pérez before? García-Pérez appeared in the Ryan Reynolds film Buried, as well as the series In from the Cold and Secretos de Estado.

Daniel Albaladejo plays Cherokee

Daniel Albaladejo Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Who is Cherokee? Cherokee is one of the inmates who takes advantage of the chaos to take justice into their own hands.

Where have I seen Daniel Albaladejo before? Albaladejo had a long-running role in the series Camera Café and has also appeared in Isabel and El accidente.

Cecilia Freire plays Manuela

Cecilia Freire as Manuela (left) in The Longest Night Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Manuela? Not much is yet known about Manuela or her role in the series.

Where have I seen Cecilia Freire before? Freire has had roles in Velvet and Just Before Christ, as well as the film Reevolution.

