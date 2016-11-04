ITV hasn't commissioned a second series of The Level, but Karla Crome, the actress who plays Nancy, is keen for a second run of the show: “I would love to do another one!” she told Radiotimes.com . “I had such a great time and I was really pleased how it turned out.”

And where could the plot develop in future episodes? Crome gave us her guess: “I think it will concentrate on the aftermath of Frank leaving behind this criminal empire and Nancy and Hayley to pick up all the pieces.”

She added: “I think the characters are interesting enough to have plenty more life after series one.”

We’ll just have to see whether ITV think the same.