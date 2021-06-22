The Last Kingdom wraps filming on season 5

Good news for fans of The Last Kingdom: production on its fifth and final series has officially wrapped!

The historical drama’s director Jon East took to Twitter to announced the end of filming, writing: “It’s a wrap! TLK5’s in the digital can.

“The last block was a monster, eclipsing in complexity/scale all I’ve directed on this great show since I joined in 2016,” he added.

East went on to tease the show’s finale, writing: “The last season is ending in EPIC style! Big thanks to the top team that worked with tireless devotion to make it so.”

Netflix confirmed last month that The Last Kingdom’s fifth series would be its last, with the story of fierce warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) unfortunately coming to an end.

The drama, which first aired on BBC Two in 2015 before moving to Netflix for the last two seasons, began shooting the upcoming series, based on the ninth and tenth books in Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories franchise, in April.

The upcoming 10 episodes will see Uhtred take on the responsibility of training Aethelstan (Caspar Griffiths), the first-born son of Saxon King Edward, realising that he is the key to England’s destiny.

Mark Rowley (Finan), Ewan Mitchell (Osferth) and Arnas Fedaravičius (Sihtric) will be reprising their roles for the show’s last outing, while Sitting in Limbo’s Patrick Robinson, Humans star Sonya Cassidy and Tolkein’s Harry Gilby will be joining the cast as new characters.

The Last Kingdom seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.