Classic 90s comedy-drama Cold Feet returned to ITV last night after 13 years away from screens, and it’s safe to say that many fans were pretty excited to see James Nesbitt, John Thomson, Fay Ripley, Hermione Norris and Robert Bathurst back together.

And once it started, they weren’t disappointed…

Of course, there were a few people still missing Helen Baxendale’s Rachel, who was killed off in the last run.

And everyone made the same awkward Friends joke.

But generally, Cold Feet's return was a nostalgic hit that surpassed all expectations.

Now we’ll just have to see if episode two can live up to the hype…