And now the network has confirmed that "after much thought and consideration" the drama will not be continuing.

"The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programmes, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response," read a statement from a spokesperson.

It continued that, "HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast and crew for their incredible work."

The five-episode first season followed aspiring pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and her complex relationship with self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (Abel Tesfaye) after she cancelled her tour due to a nervous breakdown.

It was embroiled in controversy from the get-go, with Rolling Stone reporting a myriad of rumoured issues during production, including concerns from some cast and crew members that the show had become "torture porn" – reports that were dismissed as "ridiculous" by Tesfaye.

It first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a raft of bad reviews.

Our own review called it not "just sleazy and controversial" but also "a wasted opportunity" – adding that, while it wasn't as "disgusting as you'd think from the general consensus, it's just terribly boring".

