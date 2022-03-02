Based on The Sunday Times best-seller by TM Logan, the drama follows Halfpenny as Kate, a woman who goes on holiday with her family and four of her closest friends, only to learn one of them is having an affair with her cheating husband. To make matters worse, one of the group winds up dead at the bottom of a cliff.

In the latest clip, Kate's teenage daughter Lucy (Lara McDonnell) can be seen submerging her face in a sink full of water to seemingly suppress a traumatic flashback. She's then confronted by Kate, who has discovered a positive pregnancy test in the downstairs bathroom of their villa.

Lucy denies that it's hers and suggests that it could belong to Kate's friend Izzy (Cat Simmons), who is apparently seeing "a new man".

Meanwhile, Halfpenny recently revealed that the series remains "pretty close" to the novel, telling RadioTimes.com: "Towards the end there are a few little changes here and there but other than that, I would say it was it was pretty close."

She continued: "It's always difficult when somebody loves a book that's been adapted because you can't get the amount of detail and nuance in a drama that you get in a 600-page book, otherwise it'd be a 20-episode drama. So I think people do always feel like, 'Oh, you didn't put the part in that was my favourite.' But there just has to be a choice when you're adapting something and the story has to keep moving."