This is not the first surge the book has seen in the UK over the last year. The novel also enjoyed a boost in the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as president.

Charlotte Knight, editor at Vintage Classics, which publishes The Handmaid’s Tale in the UK told the Guardian: “At the advent of the Trump presidency we saw an extra boost in sales, as it was one of a handful of enduring and brilliant dystopias that readers were turning to at a time of political uncertainty.

“We were delighted to see that the recent TV adaptation had provided an extra fillip.”

The show first aired on the US streaming service Hulu a month ago, giving the book a spike in sales in the US. Following critical acclaim, it has also already been renewed for a second series.

The Handmaid's Tale continues on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday