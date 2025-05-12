"It was a complicated case and Huw hasn’t done anything wrong, but he can’t let it go. It caused him to have a breakdown... it seriously damaged his health. Now he feels he must resolve this case before he dies really.

"Our man Huw is not at peace, and I don’t think he ever will be until this man is caught."

The Game premieres on Monday 12th May, but when will the rest of the episodes arrive?

Read on for the full release schedule.

The Game release schedule

There are four episodes in total, which will be stripped across four consecutive nights:

Episode 1 - Monday 12th May at 9pm

Episode 2 - Tuesday 13th May at 9pm

Episode 3 - Wednesday 14th May at 9pm

Episode 4 - Thursday 15th May at 9pm

Each episode will also be available to stream following the linear debut.

What's The Game about?

Robson Green as Patrick and Jason Watkins as Huw. 5

A retired police detective is haunted by the one case he was unable to solve: the Ripton stalker.

The perpetrator "taunted his town, mercilessly toying with his victims before eventually killing them".

But when a new neighbour moves into the house across the street, Huw is convinced he's finally got his man

"What follows is a high stakes game of psychological chess between the two neighbours as Huw’s world begins to crumble around him," reads the official synopsis.

"Unable to bear the guilt of the stalker taking another victim under his nose, Huw risks everything to unearth the truth. But has he set his sights on the right man, or is his obsession pushing him ever closer to the brink?"

Who's in the cast of The Game?

Sunetra Sarker plays Alice Miller. 5

Alongside Jason Watkins as Huw and Robson Green as Patrick, the rest of the cast includes:

Sunetra Sarker as Alice

Indy Lewis as Margot

Amber James as Jenny

Joshua Hill as Martin

Jenny Rainsford as Tina

Scott Karim as Paul

Amy Huberman as Liz

Simon Harrison as Steve

Christina Bennington as Ruth

Lewis Ian Bray as Declan

Gordon Kennedy as Frank

The Game airs on 5.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.