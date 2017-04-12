“Of course it could come back!” said Gatiss in an exclusive video interview (see below). “I mean, we didn’t draw a definitive line. We left it in a place where we thought we could leave it, and equally a place where we could come back to it. It really just depends.”

“I would be surprised if it didn’t come back, but I don’t know when it will come back,” added producer Sue Vertue.

“If I ask the boys [Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman] now ‘Do you want to come and spend five months in Cardiff?’ they’re gonna say no, because they’re quite busy. So I’m not asking anybody at the minute, and then we’ll have a go later. So not this year!”

“It’s about getting everybody back together, which is extremely difficult now, and also coming up with the right idea, after such a tumultuous fourth season,” Gatiss agreed.

So chin up, Sherlockians – the door to 221B Baker Street sounds like it’s far from closed forever.