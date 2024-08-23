More recently, posters for the series were released with the tagline: "Dear guest, you are not welcome." So, it's safe to say that the series will most certainly have the same tone as the ominous message.

The series unfolds in a remote countryside location where the owner of a rural motel has his peace disturbed by another guest. Soon, cracks start to appear in the tranquil countryside setting but all is not quite as it seems as the supernatural starts to take over the motel.

But who stars in the new series? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast of The Frog.

The Frog cast: Full list of characters and actors in Netflix thriller

The full cast for The Frog is as follows but scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Kim Yoon-seok as Young-ha

Yoon Kye-sang as Sang-jun

Ko Min-si as Seong-a

Lee Jung-eun as Bo-min

Noh Yoon-seo

Park Chan-yeol

Kim Yoon-seok plays Young-ha

Kim Yoon-seok in The Frog. Netflix

Who is Young-ha? Young-ha is "the owner of a tranquil pension in the middle of the woods," according to the synopsis.

Where have I seen Kim Yoon-seok before? The seasoned South Korean actor, film director and screenwriter is known for various productions over the years but is known for his roles in The Chaser, Hwayi: A Monster Boy, 1987: When The Day Comes and Escape From Mogadishu, to name a few.

Yoon Kye-sang plays Sang-jun

Yoon Kye-Sang in The Frog. Netflix

Who is Sang-jun? Sang-jun is "the owner of a rural motel whose peace is also disturbed by a guest of his own".

Where have I seen Yoon Kye-sang before? The actor and singer has starred in numerous south Korean productions including My 19 Year Old Sister-in-Law, The Moonlight of Seoul and The Greatest Love.

Ko Min-si plays Seong-a

Ko Min-si in The Frog. Netflix

Who is Seong-a? An enigmatic guest who suddenly appears and throws other people's lives into turmoil.

Where have I seen Ko Min-si before? Min-si is known for her roles in TV series like Love Alarm, Youth of May, Sweet Home and Smugglers.

Lee Jung-eun plays Bo-min

Lee Jung-eun in The Frog. Netflix

Who is Bo-min? Bo-min is an "intuitive cop investigating both Young-ha and Sang-jun’s cases".

Where have I seen Lee Jung-eun before? Jung-eun has starred in films like The Attorney, A Violent Prosecutor and The Wailing, but is perhaps best known to international audiences for her role in Parasite as housekeeper Moon-gwang.

The Frog is now available to stream on Netflix.

