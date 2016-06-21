As he investigates, he comes up against medical establishment and powerful political forces wrestling with the march of scientific progress.

The first series was dark, grimy and bleak – but absorbing as it took viewers into a world of body-snatchers and crooks.

The Frankenstein Chronicles was created by director and writer Benjamin Ross (The Young Poisoner's Handbook) and writer Barry Langford (Torte Bluma).

Production on the new series is set to begin in Northern Ireland in January 2017.