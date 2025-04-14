Halfpenny described The Feud as "tense", adding, "No one is being honest about what they're doing or how they're feeling. Even my character Emma, who feels she's deeply honest, still lies."

She went on to say that while the series is heightened, it's a story lots of viewers can "relate to".

"Most people have WhatsApp groups, and most people have experienced neighbours having work done to their house," she said. "But where The Feud takes us is the stuff of nightmares."

Halfpenny also couldn't predict how the series would wrap up.

"I never imagined it would turn quite so gruesome, and I never expected it would go as far as it goes when it starts out in such a domestic setting," she said.

Other cast members include Rupert Penry-Jones, Amy Nuttall, Ray Fearon and Larry Lamb.

But where did they film?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Feud's filming locations.

Where was The Feud filmed?

The Feud was filmed in Newcastle and its surrounding areas, including South Tyneside.

One of the locations used was Heaton Park, where Emma and her father Terry often meet for their covert conversations.

Other locations include Jarrow Town Hall, which doubled as a magistrates' court, while a house in Benton and Aidan's Kitchen on Starbeck Avenue in Sandyford also featured.

Ray Fearon plays Alan. Channel 5

The cast enjoyed their time in the North East, with Gateshead native Halfpenny praising the glorious sunshine.

"We had freakishly good weather in Newcastle for the whole of The Feud's shoot," she said.

"Sometimes our summers up here aren't good, but we had the most amazing weather. Every day we woke up and it was bikini weather."

Nuttall also "loved" working in Newcastle, while Fearon already had "a lot of great memories" of the city from a previous job.

The Feud was produced by Lonesome Pine Productions, which is based in the North East.

"Lonesome Pine Productions... are a great example of a North East-based production company bringing stories of global appeal to the screen," said Gayle Woodruffe, operation director of North East Screen.

"The Feud... will bring more opportunities for talented local crew and wrap around supply chain businesses to contribute to making content for global audiences without having to leave the region."

The Feud is available to watch on 5.

