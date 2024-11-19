The Famous Five releases first look at all-new special Mystery at the Prospect Hotel
The explorers are back for another adventure - and a teaser trailer has now been released.
A teaser trailer has been released for the debut episode of The Famous Five's second season – which is titled Mystery at the Prospect Hotel.
As with the three instalments from the first run, the episode will be a feature-length film, with Diaana Babnicova, Elliott Rose, Kit Rakusen and Flora Jacoby all reprising their roles as the young explorers – and Kip the Bearded Collie Cross back as their beloved Timmy the dog.
In a brief 20-second trailer, we hear George telling the rest of the group, "What we have to do is watch everybody," as we see various snippets from the new adventure.
According to a BBC release, the gang face a "remarkable murder mystery" in the new episode, which is set in summer 1940 and sees the Five reunited at a grand hotel on Cragstone Ridge, where they find their old foe Thomas Wentworth (Jack Gleeson) needing their help.
The synopsis continues: "Wentworth has seen into the future and foretells the murder of famous jazz singer Cab Vee, who is visiting the hotel.
"With a host of likely suspects, each with their own motive, can the Five figure out who is trying to kill him?"
Ann Akinjirin and James Lance reprise their roles as Aunt Fanny and Uncle Quentin, while the guest cast for the episode includes Money Heist's Maria Pedraza as Gabriela and His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson as Cab Vee – both of whom can be seen in new images.
Meanwhile, there are also roles for James Wilby as Mr Vincent, Rita Tushingham as Miss Clutterbuck, Jonathan Aris as Mr Standing, Jamie Andrew Cutler as Mr Crawford, Chloe Acland as Dilys and Jemima Rooper as Angela Clutterbuck.
An official release date for the episode has not yet been revealed, but the BBC promises that it is coming soon.
The first season of The Famous Five is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.