In a brief 20-second trailer, we hear George telling the rest of the group, "What we have to do is watch everybody," as we see various snippets from the new adventure.

According to a BBC release, the gang face a "remarkable murder mystery" in the new episode, which is set in summer 1940 and sees the Five reunited at a grand hotel on Cragstone Ridge, where they find their old foe Thomas Wentworth (Jack Gleeson) needing their help.

The synopsis continues: "Wentworth has seen into the future and foretells the murder of famous jazz singer Cab Vee, who is visiting the hotel.

"With a host of likely suspects, each with their own motive, can the Five figure out who is trying to kill him?"

Amir Wilson as Cab Vee in The Famous Five.

Ann Akinjirin and James Lance reprise their roles as Aunt Fanny and Uncle Quentin, while the guest cast for the episode includes Money Heist's Maria Pedraza as Gabriela and His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson as Cab Vee – both of whom can be seen in new images.

Meanwhile, there are also roles for James Wilby as Mr Vincent, Rita Tushingham as Miss Clutterbuck, Jonathan Aris as Mr Standing, Jamie Andrew Cutler as Mr Crawford, Chloe Acland as Dilys and Jemima Rooper as Angela Clutterbuck.

An official release date for the episode has not yet been revealed, but the BBC promises that it is coming soon.

James Lance as Uncle Quentin and Maria Pedraza as Gabriela in The Famous Five. BBC

The first season of The Famous Five is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

