The Fall season 3 - first-look pictures
Not long to wait - and look who's alive and well...
With the third and final season of The Fall on its way before 2016 is out, BBC2 has released two new pictures... which don't tell us much. Or do they?
Last time we saw DS Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) and terrifying serial killer Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), the cop had her man quite literally in her clutches - he was dying in her arms, riddled with bullets. OK, so obviously he doesn't cark it, but a picture of him not apparently in custody or even handcuffed suggests the chase is somehow on again.
Check out that photo of Stella once again making some kind of super-stressful phone call, too - shades of the season one final scene...
The new run introduces Krister Henriksson (Wallander), Aidan McArdle (Mr Selfridge), Ruth Bradley (Humans), Aisling Bea (Trollied) and Richard Coyle (Crossbones), with existing cast members Colin Morgan, John Lynch, Valene Kane, Stuart Graham, Bronagh Waugh and Aisling Franciosi returning.
http://www.youtube.com/v/0y4cH5JZGVE&hl=en&fs=1