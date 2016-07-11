With the third and final season of The Fall on its way before 2016 is out, BBC2 has released two new pictures... which don't tell us much. Or do they?

Advertisement

Last time we saw DS Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) and terrifying serial killer Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), the cop had her man quite literally in her clutches - he was dying in her arms, riddled with bullets. OK, so obviously he doesn't cark it, but a picture of him not apparently in custody or even handcuffed suggests the chase is somehow on again.