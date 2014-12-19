The Fall finale: Twitter is divided
Viewers found the last episode of the BBC2 detective drama starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan gripping and frustrating in equal measure
Warning: this piece has spoilers, so do not read on if you have not seen it yet.
Viewers have expressed both delight and annoyance about the final episode of The Fall, which ended with Jamie Dornan’s killer Paul Spector bleeding from a gunshot wound while cradled by Gillian Anderson’s Stella Gibson. Was he going to die? Will there be a third series? And will Rose Stagg and Colin Morgan's DS Tom Anderson survive?
Like our reviewer, some were frustrated by the lack of a definitive conclusion (a few of the 2.5 million who tuned in sounded so frustrated they'll probably have to buy a new television set today).
A poll of RadioTimes.com viewers found – at the last count – more than 34 per cent were "not at all happy" with the ending, 34 per cent "mildly happy" and a little more than 31 per cent “very happy”.
Times columnist and Radio Times contributor Janice Turner was definitely in the not at all happy camp:
Zoe Ball was among the show’s cheerleaders:
My heart rate is off scale after #TheFall need Valium. this face will haunt my dreams. pic.twitter.com/7TLqaFlavg
— Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) December 18, 2014
Some people’s delight with the show was clearly down to the fact that Jamie Dornan occupied a lot of the screen time. Viewers continued to be dazzled by the man, whatever his character does on screen:
#TheFallFinale was so great! Absolutely love @JamieDornan ...? pic.twitter.com/BiBIx0PLP3
— grace hanselman (@gracehans_) December 19, 2014
Meanwhile, one viewer suggested that a copper from ITV's shelved cop show The Bill could have solved the crimes quicker than Anderson’s Stella Gibson:
Watching #TheFall and can't help but feel Sgt June Ackland wouldn't had this case sorted about four episodes ago.
— Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) December 18, 2014
Whereas one glossy monthly regards her as a role model for women everywhere:
Whether or not that blouse will be coming out for a third time is yet to be decided. There is still no word from the BBC about whether or not a third series will be commissioned...