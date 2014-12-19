Like our reviewer, some were frustrated by the lack of a definitive conclusion (a few of the 2.5 million who tuned in sounded so frustrated they'll probably have to buy a new television set today).

A poll of RadioTimes.com viewers found – at the last count – more than 34 per cent were "not at all happy" with the ending, 34 per cent "mildly happy" and a little more than 31 per cent “very happy”.

Times columnist and Radio Times contributor Janice Turner was definitely in the not at all happy camp:

Zoe Ball was among the show’s cheerleaders:

My heart rate is off scale after #TheFall need Valium. this face will haunt my dreams. pic.twitter.com/7TLqaFlavg — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) December 18, 2014

As was this viewer...

And this one...

Some people’s delight with the show was clearly down to the fact that Jamie Dornan occupied a lot of the screen time. Viewers continued to be dazzled by the man, whatever his character does on screen:

Meanwhile, one viewer suggested that a copper from ITV's shelved cop show The Bill could have solved the crimes quicker than Anderson’s Stella Gibson:

Watching #TheFall and can't help but feel Sgt June Ackland wouldn't had this case sorted about four episodes ago. — Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) December 18, 2014

Whereas one glossy monthly regards her as a role model for women everywhere:

Whether or not that blouse will be coming out for a third time is yet to be decided. There is still no word from the BBC about whether or not a third series will be commissioned...