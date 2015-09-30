The Wrong Mans star Baynton plays hapless bank worker Jamie who is living quietly in Slough with his slacker flatmate Dave (Game of Thrones' Joel Fry).

Suddenly he finds himself arrested for cyber terrorism based on what appears to be conclusive DNA evidence.

The only answer he can think of to explain the bizarre occurrence is that he might have a long lost twin so he asks his Mum, played by Pauline Quirke, and her answer surprises him...

Quirke has some of the best lines in the comedy which also cleverly interweaves stories from across the world, including that of West Wing star Rob Lowe’s swearing, chain smoking Roman Catholic Priest Father Jude who will clearly have a job on his hands, what with the coming Armageddon and all that.

Another problem faced by the Father is that he’s not quite sure about all this God business, telling his Vatican colleague, Gaia Scodellaro’s Sister Celine Leonti, “the world needs sceptics more than ever”.

It also needs a hero. Will Jamie be the one?

You, Me and the Apocalypse airs tonight at 9pm on Sky1