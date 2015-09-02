“To be honest, I did not know whether River would ever return to the show, but here she is, back with the Doctor for the Christmas special,” Kingston said.

“Steven Moffat is on glittering form, giving us an episode filled with humour and surprise guest castings. I met Peter for the first time at Monday’s read through, we had a laugh, and I am now excited and ready to start filming with him and the Doctor Who team. Christmas in September? Why not!”

Series showrunner Steven Moffat added: “Another Christmas, another special for Doctor Who - and what could be more special than the return of Alex Kingston as Professor River Song?”

“The last time the Doctor saw her she was a ghost. The first time he met her, she died. So how can he be seeing her again? As ever, with the most complicated relationship in the universe, it’s a matter of time ...”

As of yet we know very little about the upcoming Christmas special, but the announcement of River’s return includes this brief plot summary:

“It’s Christmas Day in the future and the TARDIS is parked on a snowy village street, covered in icicles, awaiting its next adventure. Time traveller River Song meets her husband’s new incarnation, in the form of Peter Capaldi, for the first time this Christmas.”

Presumably the story will also cover River’s miraculous return – and we can’t wait to hear the fan theories about how that happened. We're calling Zygons again.

