With your gift subscription you can watch all ten episodes of The Crown from Friday, and far more besides – from British favourites like Sherlock and Call the Midwife to critically acclaimed Netflix originals like House of Cards and Narcos.

To claim your Netflix gift subscription, just buy the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday and follow the simple instructions inside.

Advertisement

Starring Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II and Matt Smith as Prince Philip, The Crown takes us through the royal couple's early years, and Elizabeth's accession to the throne – and this week's Radio Times has the full story, with interviews with Foy, Smith and creator Peter Morgan.