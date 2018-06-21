The Crown season 3 casts Ben Daniels as new Lord Snowdon
The Rogue One actor will take over from Matthew Goode
Ben Daniels will play Lord Snowdon in series three of The Crown on Netflix.
The Rogue One and House of Cards actor is set to take over the role from Matthew Goode, who portrayed Princess Margaret’s husband in series two of the royal drama.
Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, more commonly known as Lord Snowdon, had a passionate, tempestuous marriage for 18 years until their divorce in 1978.
As previously announced, Helena Bonham-Carter will play Princess Margaret, having taken over from Vanessa Kirby.
Daniels said: “After being glued to the first two seasons of The Crown I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of this incredible piece of television. Snowdon was such a dynamic and complex man, I’m really looking forward to playing him.”
The third season of The Crown will cover the period from 1964 through to the early 1970s, with Olivia Colman replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.
It is expected to land on Netflix in 2019.