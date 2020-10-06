The Crown casts Rebecca Humphries as Carol Thatcher in season 4

Trigonometry star Rebecca Humphries has been cast as Carol Thatcher in The Crown, RadioTimes.com understands.

Advertisement

Carol is the daughter of former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who is being played by Gillian Anderson in the upcoming fourth series of the hit Netflix royal drama.

Humphries’ previous credits include roles in mockumentary series Morgana Robinson’s the Agency and ITV2 sitcom Cockroaches, in addition to a guest appearance on Friday Night Dinner.

It is not clear how major a role the character will play in the upcoming season, but Humphries joins an already star-studded cast for the show.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Series four is set to arrive on Netflix in November, covering the events from 1977 up to around 1990, with Netflix’s description reading, “Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 3o.

“While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

For her second and final series, Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth II. Helena Bonham Carter will star as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies plays Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor takes on the role of Prince Charles before they pass their roles on to a new cast for the fifth and sixth seasons.

Alongside Anderson and Humphries, newcomers for the new season include Emma Corrin, who will play Princess Diana.

Advertisement

The cast for the fifth and sixth seasons of the show – the final two series – will include Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) and Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana).