The Crown viewers applaud the “inspired” casting of Gillian Anderson as Mrs Thatcher

The Crown fans have been binge-watching season four of the global hit Netflix drama series and are heaping praise on the performances of new cast members, in particular Emma Corrin as Diana Spencer (soon to be “Princess Diana”) and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Advertisement

Anderson’s performance as the new Conservative Prime Minister has earned raves after the new season began streaming on Netflix on Sunday morning.

The new season of The Crown has also inspired new levels of commitment.

10 hours later and we have watched Season 4 of #TheCrown. All of the casting is great but Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher was inspired. I am now going to find my child who has been a little neglected today. — RE with Mrs McGee (@RE_McGEE) November 15, 2020

Early in episode one there is a delicious exchange between the Queen (Olivia Colman) and her new Prime Minister, Mrs Thatcher.

When the Queen asks if she intends to invite women into her first cabinet, Mrs Thatcher responds, with the thickest of irony: “I find women in general not suited to high office… They become too emotional.”

Fans on social media are loving her portrayal: “Oh my god, Gillian Anderson is SO good in this role. #TheCrown”.

Another wrote: “Gillian Anderson is brilliant & practically unrecognizable as #MargaretThatcher. I abhor Thatcher as a figure of history but to their credit #TheCrown manages to simultaneously humanize & criticize her failings.”

Netflix's decision to cast Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher is undoubtedly one of the best TV decisions ever made. A true acting masterclass! ???????????????? #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/uaTjxPnZ7M — Cllr Joe Porter – Brown Edge & Endon ???????????????? (@JoePorterUK) November 15, 2020

As enjoyable as Mrs Thatcher’s entrance into The Crown drama is, some are ambivalent about her place in history.

One viewer wrote: “Anyone who knows me knows that a) Gillian Anderson is the One True Love of my Life and b) that I’m the granddaughter of a miner so I’d like everyone to spare a thought for me on this difficult day #TheCrown”.

Also receiving notable plaudits today has been Corrin, a relative newcomer to TV drama, certainly at the level of The Crown.

The Crown fans are adoring her performance. “Emma Corrin as Princess Diana is something else… Absolutely an incredible, breathtaking performance! What a wonderful thing to see her portrait of Lady Di.”

#TheCrown s4 is perfect watching for a rainy Sunday evening. Also Emma Corrin is just brilliant as Princess Diana — Natasha Gregson (@tashagregson) November 15, 2020

A note of caution not to take the dramatised narrative of The Crown as gospel has been sounded by some viewers on social media.

A reminder to all #TheCrown fans, although the show is based on the British Royal Family, it is for entertainment purposes and has been heavily dramatised. A lot of the show is about what they THINK happened "behind closed doors", which no one will ever know or can guess. ????????✌???? pic.twitter.com/xcBaGuBe4D — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) November 14, 2020

All 10 episodes of the new season of The Crown are streaming now on Netflix.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.