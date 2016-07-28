The cast of Cold Feet are back on our screens later this year after a 13-year hiatus and today brings us a brand new trailer of our old friends – but there's a twist. They're thousands of feet above the ground, reunited in an airplane.

It's a rather surreal sequence as James Nesbitt awakens to a glossy but rather empty cabin to be served by 'air hostess' Fay Ripley. Some familiar faces soon join them, including Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst and John Thomson... before it's all revealed to be a dream Nesbitt's character Adam is having before landing back home in Manchester.