The cast of Cold Feet are flying high in new trailer
James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Fay Ripley, Robert Bathurst and John Thomson reunite thousands of feet above the ground
The cast of Cold Feet are back on our screens later this year after a 13-year hiatus and today brings us a brand new trailer of our old friends – but there's a twist. They're thousands of feet above the ground, reunited in an airplane.
It's a rather surreal sequence as James Nesbitt awakens to a glossy but rather empty cabin to be served by 'air hostess' Fay Ripley. Some familiar faces soon join them, including Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst and John Thomson... before it's all revealed to be a dream Nesbitt's character Adam is having before landing back home in Manchester.
Adam is joined by old favourites Pete (Thomson), Jenny (Ripley), Karen (Norris) and David (Bathurst) are coming for an eight-part revival of the ITV drama last seen on screens in 2003. Absent from the line-up is Helen Baxendale whose character Rachel was killed off in a shocking twist in the final series.
The Cold Feet revival is due on ITV this autumn.