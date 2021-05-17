The Bold Type star says fans will “love” season 5 ending as he hints at Sutton and Richard’s future

Star of The Bold Type Sam Page has teased what fans can expect from the fifth and final season ahead of its premiere in the United States next week.

The hit series follows Jane, Kat and Sutton, three women living in New York City and working for a fashion magazine named Scarlet as they attempt to build successful careers.

During their time at the publication, they encounter Scarlet board member Richard Hunter (Sam Page), who becomes romantically involved with Sutton (played by Meghann Fahy).

Their relationship has been popular among viewers but has struggled to continue as of late, as Richard is keen to start a family while Sutton wishes to focus on her work.

However, there’s still time for things to turn around as Page has confirmed Richard will remain a “big part” of Sutton’s storyline in season five.

“She’s really trying to make headway in just her career path in general and was worried about how her relationship with Richard would impact that, it’s very important,” he explained in an interview with The Mirror. “In those moments, we went in different directions and Richard ended up with his ex, so I think he’s had to, at times, try and figure out life without Sutton and I think that’s very hard.”

However, the Mad Men and House of Cards actor stopped short of promising a fairytale ending for the popular couple, hinting at a bittersweet conclusion to their story.

“In a very real life kind of way, no one will get everything they want, either way,” he continued. “If they don’t get back together, they don’t get each other which they want more than anything, and if they do get back together, one of them is not gonna get exactly what they want. It’s complicated in a very real world way.”

Page added: “But without giving anything away, I think viewers are gonna love the way this series wraps.”

The Bold Type is produced by US broadcaster Freeform, but gained a fanbase here in the UK after being acquired by streaming service Netflix.

