Now, Graham and Stirling are returning as ITV bring back the show with a brand new series The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco.

Set to air this July, the eight-episode long run sees the women again having to turn what they learnt at Bletchley Park during the war to trying to solve crimes on behalf of the police, this time on unfamiliar US territory.

The new ITV series also stars Colin Lawrence (Riverdale, Watchmen), Jennifer Spence (You Me Her) and Crystal Balint (Prison Break, Arrow).

The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco airs on ITV this July