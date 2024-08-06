Over the years, there were plenty of characters to get acquainted with at Sun Hill, but there were some very notable cast members - including the late Roberta Taylor, who played Inspector Gina Gold.

The main cast included the likes of Eastenders' Diane Parish, Billy Murray, Tony O'Callaghan and Mark Wingett, to name a few.

Of course, there were plenty of guest stars over the years as well, with big names including Sean Bean, Bruno Tonioli and Lashana Lynch all having featured on episodes.

But where are the main cast of The Bill now? Read on to find out.

The Bill cast – Where are they now?

Billy Murray played Don Beech (1995-2004)

Billy Murray.

Billy Murray starred as DS Don Beech from 1995 to 2000, later returning to the series for some guest appearances in 2001 and 2004. One of the most corrupt officers in The Bill, Beech was involved in his own scandal - The Don Beech Scandal - which ended in the death of his colleague DS John Boulton (Russell Boulter).

Murray himself is also known for his role as Johnny Allen in Eastenders, as well as voicing the role of Captain John Price in the Call of Duty video games. He has also starred in various films like One in the Chamber, Nemesis and Renegades.

Tony O'Callaghan played Sergeant Matt Boyden (1991-2003)

Tony O'Callaghan. McClean-Williams Ltd

In his time as sergeant, Matt went through his fair share of issues and scandals, including cheating on his wife, being disciplined for breaking custody rules and being injured after a car crash. Sadly, it was the end for the character in 2003 when he was shot dead in a drive-by.

As for O'Callaghan, he has since been seen on our screens in Family Affairs, Doctors, Eastenders (as Ollie Walters) and Call the Midwife.

Diane Parish played DC Eva Sharpe (2002-2004)

Diane Parish as Denise Fox in Eastenders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Savvy-minded Eva Sharpe made quite the impression on Sun Hill, but she came up against new DI Neil Manson, who wanted to transfer her to Harringay. To quell the dispute, DCI Meadows arranged for Eva to join MIT, and so Parish was the only actress to appear as a regular on both The Bill and spin-off MIT: Murder Investigation Team.

Of course, Parish is best known for portraying Denise Fox in Eastenders, having been at the centre of the iconic The Six storyline more recently.

Christopher Ellison played Frank Burnside (1984-2000)

Christopher Ellison. Dave M. Benett/WireImage

Frank Burnside was never a man to cross, and went from being a DS to DI and then DCI with the National Crime Squad. He wasn't one to make friends while on the job, and was known for his particular way of intimidating suspects.

Ellison went on to star in his own spin-off, Burnside, which only lasted for one season in 2000. He has featured in episodes of Eastenders, Judge John Deed, Casualty and Walliams & Friend, as well as films like The Ghosts of Borley Rectory.

Mark Wingett played Jim Carver (1984-2005)

Mark Wingett.

Jim Carver went through a hell of a lot at Sun Hill, including suffering a demotion, alcoholism, waking up next to a dead sex worker, a failed marriage and running up some serious gambling debts.

After his long-running stint in The Bill, Wingett starred in Eastenders, Missing, Hollyoaks and Ransom's Law, as well as featuring in episodes of Vera and Call the Midwife.

Trudie Goodwin played June Ackland (1984-2007)

Trudie Goodwin. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

A fierce sergeant at Sun Hill and someone that most would turn to, June devoted much of her life to work, and ultimately ended up in a marriage-gone-sour with Jim Carver.

Goodwin's time as June actually broke a world record for the longest time an actor had portrayed a police officer. After her long-running role, Goodwin starred in Emmerdale as Georgia Sharma, Clink and Doctor Who.

Eric Richard played Sergeant Bob Cryer (1984-2001)

Eric Richard. Chris Harding/Getty Images

The longest-serving sergeant on the series and a bit of a father figure in the force, Cryer ultimately had an aversion to handling firearms, which only heightened after he accidentally shot and killed an armed robber. Over the years he was involved in many cases, and after his retirement he would return in brief appearances from 2002 to 2004.

Aside from his role in The Bill, Richard has starred in the original 1980 TV adaptation of Shōgun, Casualty, Holby City and Dunkirk.

Jeff Stewart played PC Reg Hollis (1984-2008)

Jeff Stewart as Reg Hollis in The Bill. ITV

Reg was a constant in the force, often bringing more of a comedic undertone to the series with his goofy tendencies. He was caught up in many major storylines throughout his long tenure on the show, but was ultimately written out in 2008.

The news of his dismissal came as a shock to Stewart, who said in a statement: "I love being an actor. My work as an actor is very important to me – it’s my life – and the thought of this suddenly changing had an extremely serious effect on me."

After The Bill, Stewart went on to feature in The Dame Edna Treatment and The Road Dance.

Graham Cole played PC Tony Stamp (1987-2009)

Graham Cole. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

One of the main designated drivers in the force and a mainstay at Sun Hill over the years, Tony was involved in plenty of big storylines, including being accused of sexual harassment, his rocky friendship with Jim and killing a pedestrian while on duty.

Following The Bill, Cole featured on Doctor Who: The Lost Stories, Law & Order: UK, Doctors and Holby City.

Alex Walkinshaw played Dale 'Smithy' Smith (1999-2010)

Alex Walkinshaw. Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

With a military background, Smithy joined Sun Hill as a PC, and would often get under his colleagues' skin with racist and homophobic comments. He later returned in 2003 as a sergeant and was then promoted to inspector in 2009.

Following his role in The Bill, Walkinshaw has starred in Holby City and Casualty as Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher, as well as PE teacher Jez Diamond in Waterloo Road.

Simon Rouse played Jack Meadows (1990-2010)

Simon Rouse. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The longest-serving CID character on the show, Superintendent Meadows ended up being at Sun Hill for 18 years.

Since The Bill, Rouse has gone on to star in Life, Broadchurch, Ten Percent and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Lisa Maxwell played Samantha Nixon (2002-2009)

Lisa Maxwell. Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

Privvy to her own share of office romances, Samantha Nixon was incredibly good at her job, and never strayed far from the rules when it came to her career. Ultimately, her time at Sun Hill came to an end when she was transferred to the Child Exploitation Unit.

Maxwell went on to become a regular panellist on Loose Women, and has appeared on shows like All Star Mr & Mrs, Celebrity Mastermind, Pointless Celebrities and Lorraine. In terms of TV dramas, she has more recently featured in The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

Andrew Lancel played Neil Manson (2003-2010)

Andrew Lancel as Steve James in Unforgotten. ITV

Not the most likeable character, Neil didn't care about ruffling any feathers when he was DI at Sun Hill. He was involved in storylines concerning the infamous Amy Tennant missing persons case, having an affair and then his son being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Lancel has gone on to star in Coronation Street as villainous Frank Foster, and has also had roles in Marcella, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe and Unforgotten.

Scott Maslen played Phil Hunter (2002-2007)

Scott Maslen as Jack Branning in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Having had a brief relationship with Samantha, Hunter was known as a bit of a lothario at Sun Hill when he arrived as a DS in 2002.

Maslen, like Parish, is a mainstay on Eastenders right now as Jack Branning. He has also taken part in series like Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Masterchef.

The Bill is available to stream on U.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.