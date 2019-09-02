Not only do we have two massive new shows arriving this month in Kevin Bacon-led crime drama City on a Hill and Romesh Ranganthan's The Reluctant Landlord, but there's also four new episodes of Succession on the way, and full seasons of Brassic and Euphoria.

Here's the best box-sets to watch on NOW TV this month.

Brassic

Stream every episode

Sky

Bafta-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst (Shameless) and Our Girl's Michelle Keegan returns with this Sky original comedy drama about a group of small-time criminals (including This Is England/ Misfits star Joe Gilgun, who also serves as co-writer) in a fictional northern town. As they get older and their crimes get messier - the attempted robbery of a Shetland pony in episode one doesn't exactly go to plan - some of them start to make plans for life elsewhere.

A League of Their Own

S14 streaming weekly

David Walliams, Claire Balding and former panellist Jack Whitehall are among the brilliant line-up of guest hosts on hand to step in across the course of this new series of the sports panel show. But don't worry, James Corden is back for two episodes, too.

The Affair

S1-4 streaming now, S5 streaming weekly

This moving drama about the trials and tribulations of monogamy, follows a struggling novelist (Dominic West) who strikes up an extramarital relationship with a waitress (Ruth Wilson). It took a dark turn at the end of its penultimate fourth season - which means there's a lot to be resolved in its final run, which is currently airing weekly.

Manifest

Stream every episode

If you liked The Leftovers and Lost, you might fancy this supernatural drama series. It centres around a group of passengers and crew on a flight from Jamaica to New York who discover that they've been missing and presumed dead for five years when they land. From there, mysteries begin to unravel...

Succession

S1 streaming now, S2 streaming weekly

This biting satire centres around Logan Roy (Brian Cox), an ageing media mogul and billionaire with a sharp tongue, who is beginning to wonder which of his hapless children is most suitable to take over the company when he retires. In season two - which is airing weekly - they are fighting a takeover bid, while making their own attempts to swallow up a rival news organisation fronted by Holly Hunter's Rhea Jarrell.

Temple

Streaming 13 September

Mark Strong stars in this Sky original as a surgeon who sets up an underground clinic in London after his wife comes down with a life-threatening illness. He gets caught up with the wrong crowd, and things go south, fast.

City on a Hill

Streaming 25 September

Kevin Bacon leads this sleek crime drama set in 1990s Boston. He stars as Jackie Rohr, a corrupt FBI agent who comes up against a squeaky-clean Assistant District Attorney (Aldis Hodge) intent on cleaning up the city.

The Reluctant Landlord

S1 available now, S2 streaming weekly

This gentle comedy stars comedian Romesh Ranganathan as a man who has inherited a pub from his late father, and is forced to become a landlord. The excellent Sian Gibson (off of Car Share) plays his wife, Natasha.

Chernobyl

Stream every episode

A masterful re-telling of the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl in the 1980s, starring Jared Harris, Jessie Buckley and Emily Watson. Just a few months after it premiered, this Emmy-nominated Sky original holds the no.4 spot on IMDB on the list of the highest-rated shows ever. That puts it above The Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire...

Euphoria

Stream every episode

Zendaya has cemented herself as a true star after her brilliant turn in this highly stylised teen drama. She plays Rue Bennett, a 17-year-old recovering drug addict as she navigates high school, sex and growing up in the age of social media.

