That's the very spirit of Sherlock fans who've been encouraged to channel their inner Benedict Cumberbatch and take a snap of themselves dressed up as Sherlock himself. Accompanied by the hashtag #SherlockSelfie, the fandom has risen to the challenge and littered social media with their creative efforts.

There are babies, there are puppies, there are even football grounds. We've been mightily impressed by the efforts of everyone but here are our favourites...

#sherlockselfie from earlier today! Well done everyone! We broke the world record!! Whoop! :-) pic.twitter.com/2Gw016AdRu — Dance Studio Leeds (@DanceStudioLeed) August 31, 2014

@sherlockrecord Harry Basset also goes by the name Sherlock Hound and he is ready for the event :) #SherlockSelfie pic.twitter.com/kHmFZn9tWG — Paisley Boyd (@PaisleyJBoyd) August 13, 2014

And finally, a special award for sending in a #SherlockSelfie from The Great Wall of China!

And the world record attempt's best-dressed attendee – and winner of a signed script of BBC1's Sherlock – is...

12 year old winner of Sherlock signed script from #benedictcumberbatch and team for @sherlockrecord #sherlockselfie pic.twitter.com/XMMFne6FSu — Clair Chadwick (@causeuk) August 31, 2014

Take part by sending TEXT BRAIN to 88811 to donate £5 and nominating a friend to take part in a #sherlockselfie.