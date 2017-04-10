The best moments from the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival
From Tom Hiddleston's talk on The Night Manager, to a look into the making of Doctor Who - #TVFest had something for everyone
The Night Manager. Doctor Who. Poldark. Sherlock. Last weekend’s BFI & Radio Times Television Festival delved deep into each of these shows and plenty more, guiding fans through the TV gems of today with stars such as Peter Capaldi, Aiden Turner and Tom Hiddleston himself.
Yes, festival-goers were over the moon to see the Hollywood star (and his purple socks) for a talk about his hit BBC drama, alongside his Night Manager co-stars...
...Dame Maggie Smith talking over her legendary career...
Claire Foy, star of hit Netflix blockbuster series The Crown, talked how one of the most expensive dramas got made...
The Call the Midwife cast roamed the festival before revealing behind-the-scenes secrets and being declared the best drama of the 21st century...
More like this
The makers of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing also unveiled the backstage happenings of everything Ed Balls...
Plus, Charlie Brooker revealed the secrets of his career and what's in store for the next season of Black Mirror...
Susie Dent discussed her first time on Countdown with Richard Madeley...
Social media masters and fitness gurus Joe Wicks and the Hemsley Sisters delivered a masterclass...
Lee Mack, Barry Cryer and Richard Osman got crowds laughing about comedies of past, present and future...
The Archers' Louiza Patikas (Helen) and Timothy Watson (Rob) told the full story of their harrowing abusive relationship storyline...
The Last Leg's Adam Hills joined Paralympic gold medalists Libby Clegg and (big Hiddleston fan) Susie Rodgers for an insightful look how TV can change attitudes to parasports and disability...
Revered Italian producer Walter Iuzzolino talked fans through his new international TV drama service Walter Presents, before previewing Brazilian drama Merciless...
TV celeb chef Tom Kerridge served up his favourite archive gems of cookery shows past...
Aardman fans got a masterclass in making their own Gromit from the animation experts...
Children's author Jacqueline Wilson gave the audience a look at new CBBC show Hetty Feather, based on her books...
Jon Culshaw spoke to Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock in a celebration of The Sky at Night reaching 60-years-old...
And the whole festival was topped off with a special screening of the start of Idris Elba's new series Guerrilla, starring Daniel Mays...
In summary:
Thank you for the #TVFest. I had THE best time! @RadioTimes @RTBenPreston @BFI @RadioTimesFest
— Rakshita Patel (@MycroftBrolly) April 10, 2017
We'll see you next time!