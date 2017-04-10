...Dame Maggie Smith talking over her legendary career...

Claire Foy, star of hit Netflix blockbuster series The Crown, talked how one of the most expensive dramas got made...

The Call the Midwife cast roamed the festival before revealing behind-the-scenes secrets and being declared the best drama of the 21st century...

The makers of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing also unveiled the backstage happenings of everything Ed Balls...

Plus, Charlie Brooker revealed the secrets of his career and what's in store for the next season of Black Mirror...

Susie Dent discussed her first time on Countdown with Richard Madeley...

Social media masters and fitness gurus Joe Wicks and the Hemsley Sisters delivered a masterclass...

Lee Mack, Barry Cryer and Richard Osman got crowds laughing about comedies of past, present and future...

The Archers' Louiza Patikas (Helen) and Timothy Watson (Rob) told the full story of their harrowing abusive relationship storyline...

The Last Leg's Adam Hills joined Paralympic gold medalists Libby Clegg and (big Hiddleston fan) Susie Rodgers for an insightful look how TV can change attitudes to parasports and disability...

Revered Italian producer Walter Iuzzolino talked fans through his new international TV drama service Walter Presents, before previewing Brazilian drama Merciless...

TV celeb chef Tom Kerridge served up his favourite archive gems of cookery shows past...

Aardman fans got a masterclass in making their own Gromit from the animation experts...

Children's author Jacqueline Wilson gave the audience a look at new CBBC show Hetty Feather, based on her books...

Jon Culshaw spoke to Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock in a celebration of The Sky at Night reaching 60-years-old...

And the whole festival was topped off with a special screening of the start of Idris Elba's new series Guerrilla, starring Daniel Mays...

We'll see you next time!