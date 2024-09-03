As the parents throw blame around and deal with the aftermath, the community is rocked. It sounds like a heavy show. However, it seems some are seeing the lighter side, as they take to Twitter to remark on the show's melodramatic, "chaotic" tendencies.

One viewer posted on Twitter, which has been re-branded as X: "Just laughed so hard I cried because I started the 2nd most popular show on Netflix called "the accident" and they spend 20 mins building up to the tragic event which is that at a kids birthday party it got really windy and a bounce house full of kids flew away".

Another posted: "If u have 9 hrs to spare, want to watch a crazy a** show that’s borderline soap opera with insane escalation per episode, may I suggest The Accident on Netflix?"

Another called it the "craziest s*** I’ve ever seen!!!", while another said it was "horrendously bad" but had left them "hooked".

Another viewer who said they wanted "at least 50 more" episodes after seeing the first also said they had forgotten "how overly dramatic telenovelas were and I strangely missed that".

One more viewer simply said: "I loved The Accident on Netflix. Binge watched in 1 day. My type of chaos."

There were also some other, more emotional reactions. One viewer posted that they were "crying my eyes out on this first episode", while another found it "so sad I had to stop watching it".

One more said it was "sooo good but sad", while another called it "a must watch".

The Accident is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

