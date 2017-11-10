Joe (played by the brilliant Max Vento) will be seven years old when we next meet him – and his headphones – and he’s starting to realise that he’s a little different to the other children around him.

"Autistic is a word Joe has heard but can’t yet understand. Different is what he feels, and fears might be something bad,” explains writer and creator Peter Bowker. “It's up to the whole family to help Joe make sense of who he is and his place in the world. But to do that, they must first be honest about themselves..."

Anyone who’s watched series one will appreciate just how difficult that might be for the Hughes and Scott families. We can expect another six episodes of high and lows as they deal with their funny, messy and mixed-up lives.

The A Word is set to return to BBC1 this November