"I talked about it with Dave and Dan a lot," Bender told the Observer. "I said, 'What the dead would be doing to Hodor would be ripping his clothes off once they got through that door. They would be ripping his flesh off. If the dead can go through wood, they’re going to be tearing Hodor apart.

"And they said something to me that really stuck. Which was 'If it’s too horrific, we’re not going to feel the loss of Hodor.' And that was my compass the entire time, to make us really care at the end... to not let the horror of it overwhelm the emotion of losing that character and making it really land on the idea that he was sacrificing himself so his friends could get away."

It was a good call by the showrunners, as any Game of Thrones fans will agree – many were in tears following the emotional scene.

But Bender may also have dashed hopes that Hodor somehow escaped his apparent fate, adding that he assumed the undead "were eventually going to smother and kill and rip him apart, or whatever they were going to do that we didn’t see".

That's right Jack, just rub it in...

