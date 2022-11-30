The six-part series, which is set to debut on ITVX on 8th December, presents a truthful and funny look at the issues facing teens today, exploring how their mental health is impacted by the constant presence of social media.

ITV’s new drama Tell Me Everything will be an “eye opener” for parents of teenagers, its star Lauryn Ajufo has revealed.

The series follows 16-year-old Jonny Murphy (Eden H Davies), who is dealing with undiagnosed depression when he is faced with a gut-wrenching tragedy, while his oldest friends Louis (Spike Fearn) and Neve (Ajufo) are dealing with their own emotional struggles.

“I think it’s an eye opener for them,” Ajufo said. “It may daunt some parents and families, but I think it’s so important to understand that life is very different to how it was. We’re exposed to so much more now with the internet and social media.

“I think it should also be open a space for families to speak to their kids rather than rebuking them or constantly feeling like they have to put up barriers to protect them.”

Her co-star Callina Liang, who plays new arrival Mei, agreed, describing the show as “a very real depiction of teenagers growing up in the 2020s”.

“I think it is going to be a very fun show to watch,” she said. “And for parents, it is a case of this is what they [teenagers] are going through.”

She explained that she hopes “younger kids watching the show” will “realise that they are not the only ones feeling this way” and “they are not the only ones feeling lonely… going through mental health issues, [or the] loss of a parent.”

“I hope that it will be a show that is very relatable for them,” she added.

Tessa Lucille and Ackley Bridge’s Carla Woodcock also feature in the show as Jonny’s new college friends Regan and Zia.

